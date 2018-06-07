Wearing Warriors' green and white, Tehachapi High School graduates celebrated their accomplishments Thursday evening during commencement.
featured
PHOTO GALLERY: Tehachapi High's Class of 2018 celebrates at graduation
- Tehachapi News
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff's office investigating homicide in Golden Hills
- Family seeks information on death of Cheyenne Watkins
- Coroner identifies person found dead in Golden Hills
- Tehachapi High School hit with extensive vandalism
- Cheyenne Sara Watkins, 1995-2018
- 2 escape plane crash during test flight in Mojave Desert
- Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley given OK to bring equipment into new hospital
- PHOTO GALLERY: Tehachapi High's Class of 2018 celebrates at graduation
- Special Olympics torch run inspires disabled to keep active in Tehachapi
- Richard Irvin Anderson, 1939-2018
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.