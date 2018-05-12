A movie with a heart and a message, filmed with limited funds and a cadre of friends and talented filmmakers, “Warfighters" is written, produced, directed and stared in by seasoned filmmaker Jerry G. Angelo.
During filming for a previous film that was partially shot in Tehachapi, Angelo met a young lady named Hannah Strategos.
Making fast friends with her family, Paul and Jamie Stategos, Angelo said that one day he wanted to use Stragegos in a film. True to his word, Angelo cast Strategos in his next project, "Warfighter," a film paying tribute to men and women on distant battlefields, their families waiting at home, the brotherhood in arms, and their human frailness when returning home from combat.
The film had is world premiere in Tehachapi at the Hitching Post Theater on Wednesday night with a sell-out crowd of nearly 236 viewers.
Producers often premiere their films in small towns so they can judge viewers' reactions. The fact that one of its cast members is Strategos, a 16-year-old student at Tehachapi High School, made the choice for this premiere easy. Strategos is a longtime cancer fighter and survivor. Since age 4 she has battled a cancerous brain tumor and recently had a large section of her brain removed. Strong and resilient, she enjoyed viewing her premiere acting role.
In a strange twist of fate, another Tehachapi resident suffers the same form of cancer as Strategos. Longtime resident and 2002 Tehachapi High School graduate Connie Jones will undergo tumor removal surgery this week.
Strategos and many others have helped the drive to help Jones with her medical costs. Fundraising drives and private donations are what helps our residents in such times and human crisis.
