Benz Visco Sports Park was hopping Saturday during the Tehachapi Mountain Beer and Wine Fest, featuring the libations of some 70 breweries and wineries, plus food from local restaurants.
The event's proceeds go to charities, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Central California and local organizations such as the Tehachapi Rotary.
"Our mission is to help charities of Kern County," festival coordinator David Brust said beforehand.
Among the local companies at the fest were Triassic Vineyard of Tehachapi, Lenthwise Brewing Company, Temblor Brewing Company and restaurants like Bootleggers Craft Pub & Eatery and Big Papa's Steakhouse.
