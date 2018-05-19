Local law enforcement honored their own Thursday night at the 2nd annual Tehachapi Police Foundation Awards Ceremony and Banquet. Held in the beautiful setting of the Rose Garden Estate, the affair featured a catered dinner, dessert and and donated raffle prizes by local metal artist Eric Scarlett.
Opening remarks were by foundation member Kim Nixon. The national anthem was sung by Tehachapi's talented solo singer Christina Scrivner. Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett thanked the Police Department for their fine work on behalf of the people of Tehachapi.
After dinner, awards and letters of recognition were bestowed upon this year's four recipients.
Presenting Letters of Recognition to the honorees were Tehachapi Mayor Pro-Tem Susan Wiggins, on behalf of the city of Tehachapi; Aaron Falk, for Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s Office; Benjamin Starkey for Sen. Jean Fuller's Office; Christina Scrivner, for Supervisor Zack Scrivner's Office; and Tanner Dyrmess, for Assemblyman Vince Fong’s Office.
