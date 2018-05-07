An afternoon with Haydn, Bruch, Bailey and Ludwig. It's not a new Tehachapi law firm, but rather another stellar performance by the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra on Sunday.
Performing with members of the combined chorus of the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus and the Antelope Valley Master Chorale, the Tehachapi orchestra played compositions from Joseph Haydn, Max Bruch and Ludwig Van Beethoven. Guest performing artist was 16-year-old violinist Alexander Bailey.
Under the baton of Music Director and Conductor David Newby, the performance opened with Joseph Haydn, Te Deum in C Major, Hob. XXIIIc:2.
Following Haydn with its powerful performance by the combined choruses, Newby introduced and conducted Bailey, winner of the 2018 Young Artist Competition. Bailey and the orchestra presented Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, Op.26. The soloist is a junior at Stockdale High School in Bakersfield.
During intermission, a drawing was held for various donated activities and a grand cash prize of $1,000. The winner was one of Tehachapis newest residents, Karen Melford.
The afternoon concert concluded with Ludwig Van Beethoven Symphony No.3 in E-Flat Major (“Eroica”), Op.55. in four movements.
Information and a schedule of future symphonic performances can be obtained at www.tehachapiorchestra.com.
