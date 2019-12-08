Tehachapi's annual nighttime Christmas parade was filled with nearly 80 entries made up of equestrians, dancers, the high school marching band with lighted instruments, and to the delight of all, dozens of home-built and beautifully illuminated floats.
This theme for this year's parade was “The Magic of Christmas.”
Where just the week before there was snow on the ground for the revelers at the Ugly Sweater Wine Walk, Saturday's parade was held in dry, almost balmy conditions, with an evening temperature in the 40s.
“Each year it just gets bigger and prettier," said Ida Perkins, president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. "The chamber is so proud, who along with our many sponsors, host the annual community event."
Following the parade, spectators walked the short distant to the Tehachapi Railroad Depot for the Tehachapi Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. Each year Santa stops by to throw the switch that lights the large tree.
