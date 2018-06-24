The California Highway Patrol held an open house Saturday for the public to view its Mojave Station.
CHP officers gave demonstrations of equipment and patrol vehicles.
“There is a lot that the CHP does and this is a great opportunity to show the communities we serve how we work," station commander Lt. John Williams said.
Thirty-two CHP officers are assigned to the Mojave station. They work along with a support staff of three office workers, one mechanic, 17 senior volunteers and three very active Explorers, according to Officer Darlena Dotson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.