The California Highway Patrol held an open house Saturday for the public to view its Mojave Station.

CHP officers gave demonstrations of equipment and patrol vehicles.

“There is a lot that the CHP does and this is a great opportunity to show the communities we serve how we work," station commander Lt. John Williams said.

Thirty-two CHP officers are assigned to the Mojave station. They work along with a support staff of three office workers, one mechanic, 17 senior volunteers and three very active Explorers, according to Officer Darlena Dotson.