By boat or on the float, at the shoreline or on the rocky embankment, fishing was outstanding at Brite Lake on Saturday during the 2018 spring Fishing Derby.
Restocked with 1,200 pounds of rainbow trout only four days before the derby, the lake attracted anglers young and old for some good fishing.
Fishing Derby host and operator of Brite Lake recreation area is the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District. Director Michelle Vance thanked co-sponsor BHE Renewables for its donation to restock Brite Lake with trout.
There were three age categories, and anglers' catches were weighed as they tried for cash prizes or gifts if they won first place with the heaviest fish in their age group.
Gerard Keller caught the heaviest fish, a 5.3 pound Bass using Crank bait. He will receive a $500 winners check.
The 16 and up category was won by Joshua Hernadez with a 4.1 pound trout on Kastmaster Bait. He will receive a $250 check.
The 10-15 age group first-place winner was Pedro Lopez, who caught a 3.3 pound trout on Power Bait and will receive a $250 check.
The group for kids up to age 9 had Zadan Ramirez taking first place with a 4.4 pound trout. He received a bike as his prize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.