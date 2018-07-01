The 4th of July excitement started early this week in Bear Valley Springs. The festivities, including the Challenge the Bear bike ride, took place Saturday morning, starting at Cub Lake in Bear Valley Springs.
The difficult 58.44-mile Papa Bear race had 17 pre-registered riders this year. The grueling course takes its riders from the valley floor at 4,200 feet, up to the BVS ridgetop roads, at around 7,000 feet. They go down around steep hairpin curves and then out the Bear Valley gate, through the farmlands of Cummings Valley, into the community of Stallion Springs.
Crossing through the covered bridge in Stallion Springs, the riders continue with more grueling hills to go up. Finally the riders complete the Stallion Springs leg of the race and are back on the flat lands of farm country in Cummings Valley.
Turning at the Cummings Valley School, the riders re-enter Bear Valley, making yet another hill climb of nearly 1,000 feet along Skyline Drive, then racing downhill to the finish line at Cub Lake. The fastest time this year went to 17-year-old Bear Valley resident Lou Smith, with an unofficial time of 4:46.38.
Two other less-grueling races were also held at nearly the same time. The Mamma Bear race was 35.12 miles. The family-styled Baby Bear Race was 10.51 miles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.