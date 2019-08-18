Going out with a noontime roar and winding down Tehachapi Mountain Festival weekend and its many activities is the Thunder on the Mountain Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show.
More than 260 cars and 50 motorcycles were positioned for viewing in downtown Tehachapi Sunday morning. Right at noon owners started up their vehicles an a deafening crescendo of heavy horsepower sounds filled the city with revving engines.
Noisy, yes, but all for a good cause.
“In the past, to date, shows have raised almost $500,000 that went to benefit local schools, charities, service organizations and veterans groups. It's an important goal of our group to give back to our community," show chairman Mike McHenry said.
Each vehicle entered is judged by class and condition and trophies are given out.
One family shared what went into its car's restoration.
The Major brothers — Kenny, Russell, Don and Dennis Major — joined forces after some 35 years of storing and procrastinating to restore their father's classic 1928 Indian Scout Motorcycle. Their father had it his entire life and when it was new, would regularly drive if from Los Angeles to the family farm of his parents in Colorado.
“Remember there were few roads even paved in 1928,” Don said.
Sharing another bit of family “Indian” motorcycle history, Don told of his dad's work assignment in the 1940s. “Dad was a deputy and required to maintain security on the early California aqueduct. He had to cover an area from Bridgeport down to Mojave. Along with his gun and badge he was issued a horse for his paroling needs. Well, Dad said 'I can do you one better,' and for a number of years rode the Indian all up and down the Aqueduct construction route.” Don said that in later years his father would use the Indian as a “family garden tractor pulling a Spring Tooth Plow” behind the motorcycle.
After a bit of time racing the Indian, it was set aside and disassembled. Brother Russell rounded up the parts from the family barn and placed them in various buckets. For 35 years he moved the buckets from his various home garages until one day recently the brothers decided to collectively restore the old Indian. Seen today is the end of a nearly 10-year restoration project, mostly done in Tehachapi. Youngblood Customs helped the brothers research and reassemble the mechanics. Pinstripng was done by local artist Steve Stern.
