Other than the recent power outages, the scariest happenings that took place in downtown Tehachapi were the ghosts and goblins found at Centennial Park Thursday evening for Halloween.
Main Street Tehachapi's annual Trunk or Treat was attended by thousands of costumed children and their parents who collected candy from this year's participants. Each year, local businesses and private citizens join in the fun by decorating the trunks of their cars, trucks or trailers.
This year saw far fewer participants than in previous years; however, local families continued to show their support as a safe alternative to trick-or-treating.
"Trunk or Treat is really important to the community," said Key Budge, community engagement specialist for the city of Tehachapi. "It is bringing everybody to the downtown area, and it gives a nice, safe corridor for the kids. Our Police Department is happy to participate in this every year. This is one of our signature events that we have for the kids, and it's family friendly."
Budge said whether the city had power or not, the event would not be canceled as the show must go on.
Several local families proved to be participant veterans by adding to their ghoulish decorations each year.
"We love to do it. It's a lot of fun," said Gina Jenkins who, for a fifth year in a row, participated with her daughters by filling the back of their SUV with skeletons and other spooky decor.
Chris Odom, Teresa Upperman and Samantha Upperman have also been veteran participants at the annual Trunk or Treat event. Each year, the family adds to their spooky decorations and passes out candy as an event favorite.
"We do this just for fun," said Teresa. "They gave us 1,000 pieces (of candy) to hand out this year. We usually hand out all the stuff they gave us, plus we bring our own candy."
Of all the spooky costumes, perhaps the scariest ones came from Zean and Kim Peterson who were cleverly dressed as Death and Taxes.
