Some 300 tasters — most wearing not-so-attractive Christmas sweaters — sampled a variety of wine Saturday evening during Main Street Tehachapi's 5th Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Wine Walk.
Patrons encountered good weather as they stopped at 20 tasting stations set up at downtown locations. Along with wine they enjoyed chocolate and snacks.
Tehachapi’s own locally produced wines were also featured. Included were samples from Dorner Family Vineyard, Rancho Los Viajeros Vineyards, Stray Leaves Vineyard, Triassic Vineyard and the vineyard that started it all, the Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company.
