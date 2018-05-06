The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi, in conjunction with the nation's National Day of Prayer activities, held is 32nd annual Prayer Breakfast in Tehachapi on Thursday morning.
Kiwanis Club President Jonathan Hall said this year’s theme centered around unity and compassion. Various community and religious leaders spoke and offered prayers to the nearly 150 attendees gathered at St. Malachy Catholic Church.
The Rev. Nancy Bacon from the Tehachapi Community Congregational Church, UCC, opened the morning event with an invocation. She asked that our “loving God” gather over us, to “protect us” as people gathered for the National Day of Prayer.
“To nourish our bodies, encourage our dialogue and laughter, to build up our relationships and this community," Bacon said.
After a catered breakfast, Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett welcomed guests and attendees. Following was a prayer for guidance and a reading of Psalm 5 by Angie Wiggins of Country Oaks Baptist Church. A prayer for national and civic leaders was offered by Prayer Breakfast coordinator and longtime Kiwanis Member Don Bowman. The Rev. Wes Clare, of St. Jude's Anglican Church, offered a prayer for men and women serving in the military. Pastor Michael Clark of A City On A Hill Church spoke of undying faith and family unity and offered a prayer.
In keeping with the reverence associated with the National Day of Prayer, Christina Scrivner sang "Ava Maria." She also sang a duet called "The Prayer" with Christian Parker. The singers were in perfect harmony, blending song with the piano played by accompanist Donna Bowman. The singers performed in both English and Italian. They received a standing ovation.
Featured speaker for this year was Daryl Ragsdale, co-founder of the Together Men’s Bible Study group as well as an elder at Roots Christian Fellowship in Golden Hills. Using biblical scripture from Psalm 133:1, Corinthians 12:12-14 and Ephesians 4:4-5 these passages explained the meaning of unity and its importance to mankind.
Ragsdale asked the question, “What comes out of you when pressed with trials and opposition?" Is it selfishness, anger, bitterness?
“I pray it's the sweet aroma of God’s grace and love,” he said.
Using unity as a model, he spoke of “working together to get things done.” As a “unit” we can accomplish so much by working together, Ragsdale said.
After nearly 14 years in men’s ministry, he said, “I have seen over and over the power of unity at work, in all phases of my life. My marriage, my work, my religious life, all find 'unity' the 'unifying' theme to happiness."
The breakfast concluded with a benediction by Brian Drucker, Tehachapi area coordinator of the National Day of Prayer Task Force.
