Hot air ballooning is a simple concept. Stretch out a long length of material, sew it together in the shape of a long balloon. Leave the bottom end open, blow in lots of cool air and it will inflate and stand up.
Now, add a lightweight basket to the material along with a propane burner attached to the basket and then light her up.
Hot air from the burner fills the balloon and with a knowledgeable pilot it will float free from the ground and rise up as gentle as an elevator.
This unique and fun way to travel was in full force as part of the July 4th celebrations in Bear Valley Springs this weekend.
