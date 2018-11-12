Three new names were added to the Bear Valley Springs Veterans Memorial on Sunday, Veterans Day. Recently deceased veterans and Bear Valley Springs residents Milton Greene, Joseph E. Wells and Mike Bondy were honored for their service to our country.
Nearly 70 guests and family members were on hand for the simple but moving ceremony. After a brief introduction by Cmdr. Paul Tate of the Bear Valley Springs Veterans Association, each new inductee was briefly eulogized after which taps were blown on the bugle and bagpipers performed "Amazing Grace." Each of the inductees' wives was presented a long-stemmed, red rose.
Included in the afternoon service was the official turning over to the CSD and the Bear Valley Springs Association the newly completed memorial site itself. Built as an Eagle Scout project by Boy Scout Kyle Olivier, its construction and design was overseen by the members of the BVS Veterans Association. Accepting for the BVS CSD was its president, Gil Grace. Accepting for the BVS Association was President Cheramy Krueger. The memorial overlooks Cub Lake in Bear Valley Springs.
