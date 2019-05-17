The streets of downtown Tehachapi overflowed with vintage Chevrolet vehicles as members of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America arrived from Bakersfield on Friday to tour Tehachapi museums, dine in local restaurants and shop in local stores.
Car owners were in town on a day rally, which started in Bakersfield earlier Friday.
Club members Bob and Rita Kennedy said this group is part of several hundred anticipated club members who will be involved in a vintage Chevrolet Car Show in Bakersfield on Saturday.
