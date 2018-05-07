Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard Church held its 5th annual Single Parent Fair Sunday as a way to acknowledge and help those raising children in a one-parent, one-income household.
This year upwards of 250 parents and children were treated to complimentary haircuts, nail painting and mini manicures. Staffed by local professionals donating their skills, nearly a dozen barbers and hairstylists were on hand for the three-hour event. Children, single moms and a few single dads sat in the chairs.
The church had some 50 to 60 volunteers assisting parents and children. Parents could also get a free hand car wash, while children could play in a bounce house, pet animals in a petting zoo, eat a cold snow cone, or have their photo taken with mom or dad. Hot dogs and balloon-shaped animals were made by roving church volunteers, adding a festive tone to the day.
The local Tehachapi Albertsons donated food in pre-filled grocery bags. Each bag contained several non-perishable items for parents to create a nourishing meal.
The Tehachapi Salvation Army's local director, Sandy Chavez, explained their many yearlong programs of help by telling visiting parents of their various food bank distribution days, their holiday food assistance programs, coat drives, back-to-school backpack distribution days, and their after-school programs located in their center across the street from Monroe School.
“We are here to help, to lend support, to refer services to all that need it,” Chavez said.
Two local dentistry offices were on hand explaining the importance of good oral hygiene. Dental assistants showed proper brushing/flossing techniques and the importance of regular dental exams.
The California WIC Program (Women, Infants, Children) had a representative on hand explaining their mission in assisting young children and their mothers toward proper nutrition. Their partners in children's well-being and sharing the same booth were representatives from CAPK, or Community Action Partnership of Kern, stressing the Head Start program.
