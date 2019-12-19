Heavy winds pounded the Tehachapi Valley, especially Cummings Valley, for two days and two nights this week.
Triassic Vineyard owner Jim Arnold noted his vineyard weather station in Cummings Valley clocked sustained wind speeds in the high 20 mph for nearly 48 hours straight.
“Many times we hit wind gusts of nearly 60 miles an hour,” Arnold said.
The exterior patios of the Triassic tasting room suffered damage with canopy covers blown apart and patio furniture and barbecues blown off the raised deck.
A neighbor's 3,000-gallon water tank, empty at the time, was blown off its base and traveled like a bouncing beach ball nearly a quarter of a mile, across empty fields and even Highway 202, before it crashed through the vineyard's wooden perimeter fence and came to a rest between the grape rows.
“Not sure what time it happened, but it must have been late Tuesday night. Thank goodness no cars were hit," Arnold said.
Realtors replaced blown over signs in Bear Valley Springs and a century-old oak tree toppled, just short of hitting a home in Bear Valley. In at least one instance in Bear Valley Springs, covered horse corrals were blown over.
