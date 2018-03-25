Carrying signs saying “enough is enough,” “never again,” “vote them out” and “students stand up,” a little more than 100 concerned marchers, most of them adults, met at the intersection of Tucker Road and Valley Boulevard on Saturday to show their growing unrest over what they expressed was a lack of action among elected officials on a meaningful gun control plan.
Those gathered at Tehachapi's March For Our Lives were concerned for lawmakers' youngest constituents following shootings at public venues and schools. The local marchers joined a nationwide movement estimated to have drawn more than 1 million people to their communities' streets on Saturday.
"We hope these marches will motivate Congress to make the needed changes," said local march spokeswoman Ginny Tunks. She continued, “This rally was conceived in response to these ever-increasing incidences of gun violence in our schools and nation. Students need to feel safe in their schools."
Earlier this month, about 60 Tehachapi High School students expressed their plea for help by organizing through social media a 17-minute classroom walkout. Meeting in the high school quad, they kept a silent vigil in respect for the 17 victims killed in the campus shooting in Parkland, Fla.
Some expressed that they felt their First Amendment rights were limited, but walking out of class was a way they could show their concern for school safety. However, few youth were at Saturday's march.
