So, if you are thinking about going to Tehachapi's Apple Festival, the food alone is worth the trip.
Now in its seventh year, the Apple Festival will remain open until 6 p.m. Saturday, and reopen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
This year's festival features more than 85 vendors selling their wares, including a variety of great food to satisfy any taste bud. In addition to barbecue classics, patrons will find cheesesteak, stuffed potatoes, tacos, churros, kettle corn and sweets galore.
But the real draw to the annual event is all the appley goodness and assortment of other fruit products, many of which are grown in our local soil.
Tehachapi News took a stroll down vendor lane sampling the most popular food products, the most unusual food products and, in one case, the most bizarre.
Who's hungry?
Returning again this year was Charmene Vega, a.k.a. Mama Vega, who has recently moved her operations from Palmdale to Bakersfield. Mama Vega is on a mission to win the food fight by offering healthy, plant-based, gluten-free choices to her customers.
According to the personal chef and fourth generation nutritionalist, her products as so nutrient-dense, that you will eat less and it makes a difference in how you feel.
Her products include her most popular item, Apple Butter, which is a flavorful combination of seven varieties of apples grown in Tehachapi. Also popular is her Hillbilly Sauce and Hillbilly Rub, award-winning salsa, BBQ and poultry seasonings and more.
Asked why she prefers using Tehachapi apples in her products, Mama Vega said, "Because they are crisper, and I think it has to do with the minerals that are here in the ground. The soil and content that goes into the making of the apple here completely tastes different than any other apple that I have had."
For more information about Mama Vega, visit mamavega.com or call 532-VEGA.
Selling candied and caramel apples were Donna and Paula Crow, of Crows Custom Cookies, housed in Frazier Park.
Asked where she gets her apples for her products, Donna said, "We have a connection... someone that works at Albertsons. We have been coming to the Apple Festival ever since the first year."
Donna said her custom-made, sugar cookies in addition to their apples are their best-selling products.
Local growers were present selling bags of apples as well as other seasonal fruit and tasty sweet products.
Al Moessner of Moessner Farms said his best-selling products are his Apple Puffs and Apple Strudels.
James Ha of Ha's Apple Farm was perhaps one of the busiest vendors selling bag after bag of hand-picked apples, in addition to grapes, dried fruit, apple cider vinegar, apple jelly, raisins, fruit rolls and more.
Asked about his best selling apple, Ha said it's the Fuji.
Representing Pulford's Appletree Orchard was Andrew Pulford, his wife Lindsay, and their son, Levi, who will someday take over the farm.
Asked about their best selling products Saturday, Andrew said his apple cider in addition to his hand-picked apples.
It wouldn't be an Apple Festival without Mill Street Kitchen's famous TehachaPie.
Selling a wide variety of pie flavors was Laszlo Veszpeller, co-owner, and manager Joel Trucker. Veszpeller said the Tehachaberry Pie is the best-seller.
The most unusual food item sold at the Apple Festival was David Adams' Gourmet Atomic Frog Balls, which is actually a fancy name for his original and legendary spicy dill pickled Brussels sprouts.
"We sell out every year," said Adams.
Admission to the Apple Festival is free and lots of the kids activities are also free. The Tehachapi Apple Festival benefits many local organizations.
For more information, visit tehachapiapplefestival.com or the Facebook page.
