Rain, wind and cold temperatures did not hamper the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Westside Cemetery Saturday morning. After the brief ceremony, veterans, civilians and Civil Air Patrol cadets fanned out to lay wreaths at each of the veterans' headstones.
Guest of honor and speaker Jason Stanley, USN, retired, reminded the assembled guests of the reason they gathered: “To honor those who gave so much, some their all, in the name of our country’s freedom."
Stanley went on to say, “As you place these wreaths remember each of these was a human being, with hopes and dreams, family and friends, a mother and father. Pause as you place the wreath, move your lips as you read off the veteran's name, take time to think of him or her and what they did in the name of our nation.”
Master of ceremonies and Wreaths Across America local coordinator and Patriot Guard Riders Capt. Jim Jacobs welcomed the guests and led the ceremony. Jacobs emphasized that the goal of the Wreaths Across America program is to “recognize the service and sacrifice of veterans. We achieve this by our motto 'Remember, Honor, Teach.'"
Presentation of the Colors was by Tehachapi Civil Air Patrol #46. An opening prayer was led by Pastor Michael Clark. After the Pledge of Allegiance was recited, the Tehachapi High School Choir, under the direction of Shelly Johnson, sang a moving version of "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Seven ceremonial wreaths, representing the Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, Air Force and Merchant Marines, and one for POW/MIA, was then placed upon each of the the wooden posts of the cemetery’s rotunda. Then individual wreaths were laid upon the veterans' headstones at Westside Cemetery as well as Tehachapi Eastside Cemetery.
