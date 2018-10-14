Tehachapi celebrated four As this weekend as the city went all-out in a fun-packed weekend of apples, aviation, awards and automobiles.
While the Apple Festival was going on in downtown Tehachapi, over at the Tehachapi Airport, young and older were engaged in the annual Young Eagles Youth in Aviation event. Partnering with the Experimental Aircraft Association was the Tehachapi Society of Pilots Association, whose members acted as volunteer pilots and introduced young people to the joys of flying.
Nearly 80 kids from the age of 8 to 17 were invited to take a 20-minute flight with one of the eight local pilots at the Saturday morning event. Upon returning from their flight, each passenger was awarded a certificate as a Young Eagle. Each passenger was also given their very own official flight log with their newly acquired flight time entered and signed by their respective pilot. For many this was their very first time in an airplane.
After their flights, many went over to the nearby hangar where the Women in Aviation Organization held educational displays for both girls and boys. In addition the Tehachapi Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, the Association of Woman Air Traffic Controllers had a number of tables with various activities to encourage the young attendees to explore aviation. The big hit seemed to be the handmade rockets, which when attached to an empty plastic water bottle, could be launched by air pressure and could reach an altitude of nearly 50 feet.
When the event ended early Saturday afternoon, many of the 200 to 300 attendees went into town to enjoy the Apple Festival. Those staying overnight had the opportunity to see the annual Sunday morning automobile exhibit lining the streets around downtown Tehachapi. Completing full circle, the Tehachapi weekend covered the four As.
