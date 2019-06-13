It's going to be a fun one! The city of Tehachapi has announced a full slate of events for the All-American 4th of July Festival on Thursday, July 4.
This year’s festival is once again presented by S-Power. Here's the line-up provided by the city:
What: All-American 5k run presented by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
Where: Philip Marx Central Park
When: Registration begins at 6 a.m. at the Stephen Shy Building (Scout Hut) on D Street. Run at 7 a.m.
What: Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast, renamed in honor of the event's founder and champion; benefits the THS Warrior Boosters
Where: Philip Marx Central Park
When: 8 to 10 a.m.
Tickets: $5, available in advance at locations around Tehachapi and at the event
What: Children’s Parade
Where: Embark from the Stephen Shy building and loop around C Street and Central Park
When: 8:30 a.m.
What: Mutts in Motion, a Fly Ball Dog Team that has performed at festivals and basketball arenas all over California. The show is presented by Waste Management
Where: eastern edge of Philip Marx Central Park
When: 11 a.m.
What: A variety of afternoon fun, music, patriotic activities and more
Where: Philip Marx Central Park
When: 11 a.m., food and craft vendors open; 11 a.m., beer garden benefiting the Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club opens; noon, flag presentation of colors, national anthem performance and welcome from Mayor Susan Wiggins; noon to 1:30 p.m., musical entertainment by The Holloways; 2 to 4 p.m., Tehachapi Pops Orchestra; throughout the afternoon, American Legion's Wall of Valor display at the main gazebo; throughout the afternoon, carnival games for children
What: Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association's annual Bad Bulls event
Where: Rodeo and Event Center
When: 5 p.m.
What: Live music performances
Where: Coy Burnett Stadium
When: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Tehachapi High School Jazz Band; 7 to 9 p.m., Tehachapi Community Orchestra
What: Tug-of-war competition raising money for the THS Warrior Boosters. Teams of four will battle it out for kings and queens of the mountain.
Where: Coy Burnett Stadium
When: 5 p.m.
Registration: $50 per team, with a cash prize to the winners. Rules and registration are available at M&M Sports, 760 Tucker Road.
What: Fireworks Spectacular presented by S-Power and Alta One Federal Credit Union. Expect a show that is "bigger than ever with a tremendous display and corresponding Sky Concert with music," a city news release said.
Where: Rodeo and Event Center and Coy Burnett Stadium
When: 9 p.m.
