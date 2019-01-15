Visitors to Tehachapi may soon have another lodging option — Marriott Towneplace Suites, a new three-story hotel slated to be built on the corner of Magellan Drive between Capital Hills Parkway and Athens Street. It is also very close to the new Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital.
The Tehachapi Planning Commission approved the architectural design, site plan review and negative declaration on the project at its Jan. 14 meeting.
"I think they have done a pretty good job of meeting our expectations for architecture," Trevor Hawkes, city planner Trevor Hawkes said. “They don't have a groundbreaking date, but they seem eager to move forward and get into the community. At this point it’s kind of in their hands on how quickly they want to move forward.”
Amenities for guests staying at the 83-room hotel will include an indoor pool, outdoor patio area with fire pit and Tesla Super Charging stations for the electric vehicles, according to documents from the Dec. 10 Planning Commission agenda.
Tehachapi Planning Commissioner Charles White said the refined architecture design meets the city of Tehachapi’s 2012 General Plan.
The first floor design offers a lobby, pool, fitness center, staff offices, meeting room and other areas. The next two floors will house guest rooms. The applicant, Tehachapi Lodging, LLC, is responsible for full street improvements required along the entire frontage pavement, curbs and gutters, sidewalks, street lights, landscaping signage and stripping, documents in the agenda said.
The company can now obtain permits from the city for grading plans, construction, storm water management and landscaping, added Hawkes.
