The Planning Commission unanimously approved a six-month extension for Sage Ranch to complete its environmental impact report at a regular board meeting held April 13.
A preliminary master plan was approved in February 2019, with a extension approved in Aug. 19, due in February of this year.
"Due to some complications in executing this document, and getting the pieces pulled together at this time, we did not make that deadline as you are all aware," said Jay Schlosser, city development services director.
With the comment period closing a week from the commission meeting, Schlosser went on to say that there was still "a sizable amount of work to do to complete the master development plan."
Since an extension was requested by Sage Ranch in February, and the March meeting was canceled due to the pandemic, Schlosser said it was not the applicant's fault for the delay and recommended its approval as a valid request.
In other business
• The commission unanimously approved the application to replace the existing sign at the Tehachapi Towne Center located at 807 Tucker Road.
• The commission unanimously approved to adopt the architectural design and site plan for an industrial warehouse at 1151 Goodrick Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.