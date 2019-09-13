The Tehachapi Planning Commission tabled a request to hear information on a conditional use permit for a 53-foot cell tower from AT&T that could be located on Tehachapi Municipal Airport grounds.
The four Tehachapi Planning Commission members who were present at the Sept. 9 meeting voted to table the item. Commissioner Kim Nixon was absent.
“I did consult with the city attorney on the measure and in the abundance of caution, his recommendation is that you continue this public hearing and that we end our discussion of this item tonight,” Development Services Director Jay Schlosser said at the meeting.
Another public hearing will be advertised and scheduled in the future, Schlosser said.
The city received a letter from John A. Henning Jr., an attorney at law in Los Angeles, who is representing SBA 2012 TC Assets, LLC, which owns a cell tower a few feet from the proposed AT&T tower and objects to the project.
Legal concerns about effects on public views, aesthetics, violations of plans in the Tehachapi Municipal Airport Master Plan update, exceeding the permitted tower height limit, and other topics are addressed in the Sept. 9 letter.
The tower "will clearly have an adverse effect on the aesthetics of Route 58. Even though one tower is already present on the site, two towers has a greater negative effect than a single tower and this tower is also taller and thus more visible to the public,” said the letter.
A letter from the Eukon Group, from authorized representative of AT&T Melissa Keith, says that the cell tower will help address communications, help first responders receive and act on calls, and “will close a significant gap in coverage."
"Moreover, the facility is leased on city-owned land, monetarily benefiting the city of Tehachapi and will provide community benefit with advanced communications services," said the letter.
Documents in the Tehachapi Planning Commission agenda address some concerns.
“The 53-foot height of the monopole is not likely to comply with FAA regulations,” said the staff report. It added, “Due to surrounding aesthetics, the applicant has chosen to not incorporate a ‘stealth’ design for the equipment. Staff believes this is appropriate given the nature of the site and current surroundings.”
The city report added that the applicant needs to submit more paperwork to the FAA and proof of clearance from the FAA in order to receive a building permit from the city.
