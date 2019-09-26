Local proprietors dressed as pirates displayed their services in the theme of buried treasure at the 10th Annual Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce's Fall Business Showcase held Wednesday evening at the Aspen Builders Activity Center.
"Treasures of Tehachapi" included 40 vendors who met with potential customers and handed out business cards and goodies. Each vendor also stamped a treasure map card for a chance to win a $200 grand prize.
As soon as attendees entered, they were given a free tote bag, with additional material about select businesses in Tehachapi.
According to Ida Perkins, president of the chamber, the purpose of the annual showcase is to put local businesses and organizations in one place so the community can see what services they have to offer.
"It works very well. We had several businesses tell us that they had people come up and tell them that they didn't even know they were here in Tehachapi. Just that, in itself, serves its purpose," Perkins said.
Perkins went on to say that the showcase also serves as a good networking opportunity for business owners to introduce themselves to other local businesses.
Tina Larson of Alert Disaster Restoration said she has participated in the showcase for the past nine years.
"This is absolutely wonderful," Larson said. "We have so many people that come in to see our business that don't necessarily get a chance to see what we have to offer."
First time participant Myra Banuelos of Commute with Enterprise said the event was a great way to introduce her company's new program.
"The purpose of it is to help reduce road congestion and to help lower CO2 emissions for people commuting to work," said Banuelos, commute sales executive. "There are subsidies out there, as well, that can help reduce their commute costs."
The Fall Business Showcase featured everything from food samples from local restaurants to personal care and home repair.
"It's just fun," said Sarah Rose, wife of John (Nelson) the Plumber. "You get to hang out with people you already know, and you meet new people as well. Even if we only make contact with two people, it's worth it."
