Tehachapi Police arrested three people on suspicion of residential burglary after a home located in the 500 block of Mesquite Drive was found broken into and parts of it ransacked Monday evening.
Police arrested Lauren Patrick, 32, of Tehachapi; Sterlyn Smith, 45, of Adelanto; and Travionn Jones, 37, of Adelanto; on burglary and gun-related charges, police reported in a Tuesday news release.
After receiving a report about the burglary, police obtained surveillance footage from Ring Video Systems throughout the neighborhood. Officers identified possible suspects and the vehicle believed to be used in the crime, according to the news release.
Officers found the vehicle at a Tehachapi residence and a search warrant was served in the 100 block of North Mojave Street. Officers recovered items that had been stolen from the residence on Mesquite, according to the police news release.
The suspects were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail. Jones was found to be on active parole for a primary offense of second-degree murder and Patrick was found to be a previously convicted felon, according to the news release.
Smith was charged with one count of first-degree burglary, and is being held on $25,000 bail.
According to the Kern County Superior Court website, Smith is scheduled to appear for felony arraignment Aug. 28 at the court's East Division in Mojave.
