Tehachapi police arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of stealing an impounded off-road motorcycle from a tow yard and then riding it through city streets and parks.
Officers saw the teen riding the motorcycle in the area of Mill and F streets at about 5 p.m. Feb. 28 and recognized it as the one that had been impounded Feb. 25 following an unrelated arrest, according to a TPD news release.
Police tried to stop the juvenile, and when he wouldn't yield, they pursued him until losing sight of him as he entered West Park, where there were several children.
But they regained sight of him near the railroad tracks in the open field north of Tehachapi Boulevard. A citizen who saw the initial pursuit cut off his path and detained the teen, TPD said.
The boy was taken to Juvenile Hall and booked on suspicion of reckless evading, child endangerment and possession of a stolen vehicle, TPD said.
