Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers this morning. Peeks of sunshine later. High near 40F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening then windy with a few snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.