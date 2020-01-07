The Stallion Springs Police Department is continuing its search for a missing 16-year-old boy who has not been seen since leaving his home more than a week ago.
The parents of Noah Ferguson reported the boy missing to police on Jan. 3. Ferguson was last seen leaving his home around noon on Dec. 30.
Currently, Ferguson is not considered at risk because he has run away before, according to Stallion Springs Chief of Police Gary Crowell.
"This is the longest he has run away," Crowell said. "We are still looking at it, but at this point, he does not meet the qualifications for him being at risk."
Ferguson was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black sweatshirt, a black faded hat with a pineapple on it and white slip-on shoes.
"We take this very seriously, and we are doing everything we can to locate him," the chief said.
Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is urged to call 661-861-3110.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.