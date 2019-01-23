After receiving a trespass report, officers of the Stallion Springs Police Department arrested two people on suspicion of residential burglary.
On Jan. 18, at approximately 5 p.m., Stallion Springs Police Department officers were dispatched to the 30000 block of Condor Place, according to a news release by Interim Chief of Police Gary Cromwell.
During the investigation, officers discovered that a residence had been burglarized. According to Cromwell, officers conducted an extensive search of the area where they observed a suspect vehicle. A traffic stop of the vehicle led to the arrest of Michael Aguilar, 19, of Tehachapi, on suspicion of burglary.
According to Cromwell, a female suspect was believed to still be in the area. Stallion Springs officers continued the search with the assistance of the Bear Valley Police, Kern County Sheriff’s Department and a helicopter. Within two hours, the team of officers successfully located suspect Laura Elizabeth Hale, 31, of Tehachapi, in the 28000 block of Stallion Springs Drive and placed her under arrest.
The stolen property, including electronics, jewelry and household goods, was located inside of a vehicle in the Golden Hills area of Tehachapi.
According to Cromwell, both arrests, the recovery of the stolen property and the safe conclusion of this incident was the direct result of the high level of professionalism, teamwork and coordination of all the agencies involved.
Both suspects were booked in the Kern County jail on suspicion of first degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to Cromwell.
Hale is being held with no bail with an additional charge of failure to report for a work release program, according to the Kern County Sheriff's website.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the Stallion Springs Police Department at 661-861-3110.
