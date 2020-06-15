The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of June 1-7.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were possession of an illegal weapon; felony warrant; criminal threats; possession of a stolen vehicle; and resisting arrest.
Officers handled a total of 269 incidents, including responding to 215 calls for service from the public and 45 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 23 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 60 business or building checks and six checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.