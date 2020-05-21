The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of May 11-17.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were for evading arrest; criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon; domestic violence; and two individuals were arrested on charges for burglary during a state of emergency.
Officers handled a total of 220 incidents, including responding to 176 calls for service from the public and 44 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 23 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 63 business or building checks and six checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
