The Tehachapi Police Department arrested six people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of April 20-26.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on domestic violence; burglary and identity theft; felon in possession of an illegal weapon; burglary, two counts of identity theft, two counts of forgery, possession of narcotics for purpose of sales, possession of personal information with the intent to defraud and burglary during state of emergency; and felon in possession of firearm and ammunition and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.
Officers handled a total of 263 incidents, including responding to 209 calls for service from the public and 54 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 31 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 64 business or building checks and nine checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.