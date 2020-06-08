The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and eight people on suspected felonies during the week of May 25-31.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were for felon in possession of tear gas; felony warrant; burglary and fraud; burglary in a state of an emergency; conspiracy, burglary during a state of an emergency, theft by fraud and felony warrant; and separate arrests for conspiracy and burglary during a state of emergency.
Officers handled a total of 269 incidents, including responding to 200 calls for service from the public and 69 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 36 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 59 business or building checks and 14 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
