The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 10 people on suspected misdemeanors and 11 people on suspected felonies during the week of April 29-May 5.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of possession a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance, obstruction/resisting a police officer, prevent/dissuade a witness/victim, assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession/use of tear gas/weapon; carrying a concealed dirk or dagger; and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of instruments to inject/smoke a drug, and disorderly conduct. The nature of the other eight arrests was not released.
A total of 284 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 124 calls for service from the public and 160 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 21 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled eight business or building checks and 20 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
