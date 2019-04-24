The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 12 people on suspected misdemeanors and six people on suspected felonies during the week of April 15-21.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of child endangerment; check fraud; felon in possession of tear gas and three felony warrants; carrying a concealed dirk or dagger; and two more individuals arrested on felony warrants.
A total of 199 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 116 calls for service from the public and 83 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 31 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 10 business or building checks and 13 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
