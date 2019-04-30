The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 17 people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of April 22-28.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a custody facility; and forgery, felon in possession of tear gars, and making fictitious checks.
A total of 264 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 122 calls for service from the public and 142 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 29 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 10 business or building checks and 22 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
