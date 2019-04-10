The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 10 people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of April 1-7.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of burglary and two individuals were arrested on felony warrants.
A total of 259 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 157 calls for service from the public and 102 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 41 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 30 business or building checks and 10 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
