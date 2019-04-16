The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 10 people on suspected misdemeanors and six people on suspected felonies during the week of April 8-14.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child; possession of bad checks, forgery and false checks; possession of another's identification; felony addict in possession of a firearm and receiving known stolen property; violation of parole and obstruction of an officer; and a felony warrant.
A total of 232 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 159 calls for service from the public and 73 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 33 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 22 business or building checks and six checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.