The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 13 people on suspected misdemeanors and one person on a suspected felony during the week of Aug. 5-11.
The felony arrest the department listed on a weekly report was on suspicion of criminal threats.
A total of 255 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 172 calls for service from the public and 83 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 30 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 21 business or building checks and seven checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
