The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 11 people on suspected misdemeanors and eight people on suspected felonies during the week of Aug. 12-18.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle; two people arrested on burglary and possession of stolen property; false imprisonment; possession of stolen property; and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. The nature of the other two felony arrests was not disclosed.
A total of 276 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 167 calls for service from the public and 109 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 49 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 12 business or building checks and 14 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
