The Tehachapi Police Department arrested nine people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of Aug. 19-25.

The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of burglary and grand theft; criminal threats; resisting arrest, burglary and criminal threats; and possession of brass knuckles and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

A total of 309 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 181 calls for service from the public and 128 officer-initiated incidents.

Officers wrote a total of 54 reports.

Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 10 business or building checks and 32 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.