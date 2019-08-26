The Tehachapi Police Department arrested nine people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of Aug. 19-25.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of burglary and grand theft; criminal threats; resisting arrest, burglary and criminal threats; and possession of brass knuckles and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.
A total of 309 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 181 calls for service from the public and 128 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 54 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 10 business or building checks and 32 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
