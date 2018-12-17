The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 13 people on suspected misdemeanors and seven people on suspected felonies during the week of Dec. 10-16.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of possession and transportation of narcotics for sale and possession of brass knuckles; two arrests on vandalism and conspiracy; a felony warrant; criminal threats; obstructing/resisting a peace officer with violence; and criminal threats and willful cruelty to a child.
A total of 260 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 125 calls for service from the public and 135 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 40 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 21 business or building checks and 15 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.