The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 12 people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of Dec. 17-23.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of embezzling a vehicle; domestic violence; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription use of tear gas; and felon in possession of ammunition.
A total of 285 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 170 calls for service from the public and 115 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 28 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 40 business or building checks and 11 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
