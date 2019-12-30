The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 11 people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of Dec. 16-22.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily harm; domestic violence, child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon, criinal threats and sexual assault; and a felony warrant.
Officers handled a total of 207 incidents, including responding to 137 calls for service from the public and 70 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 32 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled four business or building checks and six checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.