The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 11 people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of Feb. 25 - March 3.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were for inflicting injury on a child; wilful cruelty to a child; and possession of a controlled substance for sale and transporting a controlled substance. The nature of the fourth arrest was not listed.
A total of 198 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 108 calls for service from the public and 90 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 37 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled five business or building checks and five checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
