The Tehachapi Police Department arrested eight people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of Feb. 24-March 1.

The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of sexual assault and criminal threats.

Officers handled a total of 217 incidents, including responding to 136 calls for service from the public and 81 officer-initiated incidents.

Officers wrote a total of 31 reports.

Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 12 business or building checks and eight checks on vehicles or pedestrians.