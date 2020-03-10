The Tehachapi Police Department arrested eight people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of Feb. 24-March 1.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of sexual assault and criminal threats.
Officers handled a total of 217 incidents, including responding to 136 calls for service from the public and 81 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 31 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 12 business or building checks and eight checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
