The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 18 people on suspected misdemeanors and eight people on suspected felonies during the weeks of Feb. 3-9 and Feb. 10-16.
The felony arrests the department listed on both weekly reports were on suspicion of vehicle theft, grand theft and burglary; felony warrant; resist, obstruct or delay an officer; attempted burglary and post release community supervision violation; domestic violence and damage to utility lines; domestic violence; and two people arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and maintaining a place for selling and/or giving away controlled substances.
Officers handled a total of 453 incidents, including responding to 287 calls for service from the public and 166 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 57 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 20 business or building checks and 22 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.