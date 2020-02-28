The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and eight people on suspected felonies during the week of Feb. 17-23.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of a felony warrant; two individuals were arrested on suspicion of robbery; grand theft, possession of stolen property and burglary; and grand theft, possession of stolen property, burglary and violation of parole. The nature of the other three felony arrests were not disclosed.
Officers handled a total of 207 incidents, including responding to 131 calls for service from the public and 76 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 30 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled eight business or building checks and 10 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.